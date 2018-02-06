Western Balkans in MEPs focus
The EU’s new Western Balkans strategy will be unveiled by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at 16.00, followed by a debate.
Efforts to integrate the region into the EU are traditionally supported by the European Parliament, which nonetheless highlights shortcomings in the rule of law, fundamental rights or the fight against corruption there.
Bulgaria, in charing the EU rotating presidency for the first half of 2018 has made Western Balkans joining the EU as priority and is organising a top-level summit in Sofia in May.
Meanwhile the European Commission is this month publishing its Enlargement Strategy Paper and is citing 2025 as an indicative joining date for Serbia and Montenegro. It will discuss the strategy with MEPs during the February plenary in Strasbourg.
Leave a Reply