Western Balkans in MEPs focus

The EU’s new Western Balkans strategy will be unveiled by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at 16.00, followed by a debate.

Borders should be torn down not built. We are in favour of extending Schengen to the Western Balkans under the conditions set by the Commission #IamEuropean #WeAreEurope #FutureOfEurope — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) February 6, 2018

Efforts to integrate the region into the EU are traditionally supported by the European Parliament, which nonetheless highlights shortcomings in the rule of law, fundamental rights or the fight against corruption there.

Bulgaria, in charing the EU rotating presidency for the first half of 2018 has made Western Balkans joining the EU as priority and is organising a top-level summit in Sofia in May.