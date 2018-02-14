News Ticker

Brexit: keep minds clear

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

“There is no cherry-picking in the single market, there are models, we know them, we can define new models, but we do not choose a freedom among the four of Europe (freedom of movement of goods, capital, people and services – ED), we can not have full access to the single market if we do not have a budget contribution and the recognition of the jurisdictions there is a grammar that will not move because it is the condition of survival of the single market” – said President Emmanuel Macron, addressing French press at l’Elysée palace.

“There is a lot of excitement because there are a lot of interests at stake, a lot of lobbies, a lot of misinformation on all sides but in these cases you have to keep the minds clear” – President continued.

 

