News Ticker

Johnson criticises fears of Brexit

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

The UK Foreign secretary Boris Johnson will appeal today (14/02/2018) to those who are seeking to reverse the result of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, insisting that Brexit “is not grounds for fear but hope”.

About Europe correspondent (709 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: