Johnson criticises fears of Brexit Posted on February 14, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments The UK Foreign secretary Boris Johnson will appeal today (14/02/2018) to those who are seeking to reverse the result of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, insisting that Brexit “is not grounds for fear but hope”. This morning: Boris Johnson is to say those supporting Brexit they should "reach out" to worried Remainers – rather than telling them to "get over it". Torbjörn Sohlström, Swedish Ambassador to the UK (0730). @YvetteCooperMP and @DanielJHannan (0810) #r4today pic.twitter.com/5qnZ4Sfh7O — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) February 14, 2018 Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading...
Leave a Reply