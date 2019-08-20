Prosecutor orders seizure of Open Arms vessel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (Socialist) has sent a vessel to escort Open Arms from the surroundings of Lampedusa to Palma, Mallorca. This gesture has been intended to end standoff between the Italian Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini (Lega), and the NGO, transporting migrants from Libyan coast to Italy.

España ha anunciado que enviará un buque de guerra para recoger a los migrantes que están a bordo del barco humanitario OpenArms en aguas italianas.

Salvini vowed to upgrade the problem of the flows of illegal immigration from Africa to the level of the EU, pointing out that the Dublin regulation is not sustainable any more, and calling the other EU member-states to take their fair share participating in relocation plans for African migrants.

The vessel of the @Armada_esp Audaz is ready to sail this afternoon to the island of Lampedusa and assist the #OpenArms and its occupants. It will join the boat to the port of Palma, in Mallorca.

With this measure Spain will solve, this week, the humanitarian emergency. pic.twitter.com/X3MpOE9FQY — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 20, 2019

Meanwhile he prosecutor’s office of Agrigento (Sicily) rules the immediate landing of all persons on board of Open Arms vessel in the port of Lampedusa and the provisional seizure of the ship.

“Finally, the nightmare is over and the 83 people on board will receive immediate assistance on land” wrote NGO for the Twitter micro blog.

Italian prosecutor orders to seize Open Arms rescue boat where migrants are on board.

However the Italian government expects the EU member-states, which made the pledges, to offer their hospitality to the migrants, allowing the relocation of some of the arrived Africans. All of them claiming asylum, and some of them have already declared themselves as minors to get ashore, but almost immediately Salvini revealed eight persons misled the authorities about their age, and in reality the “boys” were young men around 30.

EU Parliament President intervenes in Italian 'Open Arms' migrant standoff – David Sassoli has urged the Italian government to let the OpenArms rescue ship carrying migrants to disembark at Lampedusa

Joining the international pressure on Italian government, the president of the European Parliament David Sassoli, demanded to end the standoff, and allow the 83 African migrants to land in Lampedusa.