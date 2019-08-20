Juncker will not attend Biarritz G7
Urgent hospitalisation prevents Jean-Claude Juncker (64), the incumbent president of the European Commission from attending the G7 summit in Biarritz (France) on August 24-26, a spokesperson said. (Image: archive)
Jean-Claude Juncker a former Luxembourg Prime minister, and the chair of the Eurogroup, whose health has been the subject of widespread speculation for years, will conclude his mandate as head of the commission on October 31. He will be replaced by the German politician Ursula von der Leyen.