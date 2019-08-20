UK Consulate employee detained in China

The UK “extremely concerned” by reports an employee of its Consulate in Hong Kong has been detained in China, according to AFP news agency.

#BREAKING UK says 'extremely concerned' by reports an employee of its consulate in Hong Kong has been detained in China pic.twitter.com/QekRnNSiw1 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 20, 2019

A staff member from the British Consulate General in Hong Kong has been missing in mainland China for over 10 days after crossing the border for a business trip. Hong Kong authorities in the mainland have been following up on the incident.

Simon Cheng Man-kit, a trade and investment officer at the Scottish Development International section of the consulate, traveled to attended a business event in Shenzhen on August 8 via the Lo Wu control point, but never returned in contradiction to his prior plan to make a day trip with Express Rail Link, Cheng’s girlfriend told news outlet HK01.

