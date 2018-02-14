News Ticker

Nokia launches risk index service

Posted on February 14, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Security // 0 Comments

Nokia is addressing rising security threats to telecom networks by launching its Security Risk Index assessment service and Managed Security Service. Together, they form a unique, holistic approach to targeting security challenges across mobile, IP and fixed networks in the digital transformation era, when new services and virtualized systems also introduce new vulnerabilities. In addition to addressing their own security needs, operators can white label Managed Security Services to enterprises under their own brand, which offers revenue potential in the fast-growing enterprise security market and optimizes time to market.

Growing regulatory pressure and increasingly complex networks carrying sensitive data from Internet of Things (IoT), personal devices, and social and business applications have heightened the importance of data security for operators. Nokia is taking a unique, integrated approach that starts from assessing operators’ security risks across various security domains, benchmarking against industry peers, and providing a 360-degree gap analysis and suggestions for performance improvements. This is the essence of the Security Risk Index.

