Prime Minister Theresa May made her case on for a new security treaty with the EU from next year, winning support from EU and U.S. officials who agreed the issue was too important to risk getting subsumed in broader Brexit negotiations.

"There's no question of a second referendum" – Theresa May says UK will leave EU but wants to work together on security after #Brexit https://t.co/RvNp9OyAJL pic.twitter.com/3PdysyQ5MN — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 17, 2018