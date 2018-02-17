News Ticker

Western Balkans to resolve disputes before joining EU

Posted on February 17, 2018 by Europe correspondent in EU, Europe, News // 0 Comments

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker underlined the importance of offering West Balkans countries the prospect of EU membership, but insisted they must resolve all border disputes before joining the bloc.

The declaration shows the evolution of views of the EU institutions,  in the past being overly confident about its powers to enhance conflict resolution. Brussels has lived its desceptions in case of Cyprus – although the island joined the block as an undivided entity, since 2004 the EU has not been able to encourage positive change to a protracted dispute.

About Europe correspondent (712 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: