Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (19/02/2017) have endorsed Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos to succeed European Central Bank (ECB) vice president Vitor Constancio in May, the choice will enlarge the chances of a German becoming head of the ECB next year.

#Eurogroup gives its support to the candidacy of @LdeGuindos for the position of #ECB Vice President

— EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) February 19, 2018