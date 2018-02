Once Brexit is done and dusted Australia will push for UK visas similar to the E3 visas we have with the US and an FTA, @JulieBishopMP told the @AusUKChamber in London. #auspol @AAPNewswire https://t.co/fkZzQAyOvn

— Suze Metherell (@suzemetherell) February 19, 2018