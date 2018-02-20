Frontex warns about migrant pressure

The European Union’s Mediterranean countries will remain under increasing pressure from African migrants attempting to reach Europe, the head of the EU’s border agency Frontex said on Tuesday (20/02/2017).

Today #Frontex publishes its Risk Analysis for 2018, covering the growing impact of cross-border crime at sea, the role of border guards in countering #terrorism, #trafficking in human beings & much more. See the full press release here: https://t.co/wmguxUbWMh pic.twitter.com/To9o0MxkH8 — Frontex (@Frontex) February 20, 2018

The EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos reminded about the EU efforts to protect Mediterranean borders in his tweet.

Right now @Frontex is deploying almost 1200 border guards at the external borders, with additional pool of 1500 on standby. Need to decide whether to maintain EBCG as it is – or to enhance it for the future. This will require the necessary funding from #EUbudget. #MFF @EP_Justice — DimitrisAvramopoulos (@Avramopoulos) February 20, 2018

However Commissioner’s efforts have not convinced critics of migrant crisis resolution, MEP Diane James is not short of words about flaws of EU deals with African governments.

Inside the #EU’s flawed $200 million migration deal with Sudan –

Without addressing the root causes of migration, only corrupt government officials and traffickers are benefiting from criminalising migrants https://t.co/dYj9elKxaC — Diane James MEP (@DianeJamesMEP) February 20, 2018