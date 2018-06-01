Northern Ireland to receive special status for EU trade

The United Kingdom will attempt to break the deadlock in the Brexit negotiations with a proposal to grant Northern Ireland joint UK and European Union status so that it can trade freely with both, The Sun newspaper reported.

Excl: Revealed – David Davis’s new Brexit plan to give Northern Ireland joint UK/EU status and a border buffer zone;https://t.co/jCjUi6vMnD — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 31, 2018

Brexit Secretary David Davis has put forward a proposal of a 10-mile (16-km)-wide trade buffer zone along the border that would be in effect for local traders like dairy farmers after the UK leaves the bloc, the newspaper said.

The special economic zone will mean traders, who constitute the overwhelming majority of cross-border traffic, can operate under the same rules as those south of the border, the report said, citing a senior government official.