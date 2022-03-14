MEP Donato denounces Facebook ban

Brussels 14.03.2022 “They closed my Facebook page. The attack on me started in a heavy way. Draw conclusions». The Venetian MEP Francesca Donato denounces this action of Facebook in her Twitter micro blog, explaining that her Facebook page with over 143 000 followers has been closed.

«I was immediately informed by my communication staff of the disappearance of the page which took place without any notification or warning from Facebook. I can only think that Zuckerberg’s company, which in these hours has also decided to make legitimate threats and insults to Russian citizens, has instead considered my page too free or in any case not compliant with the mainstream vulgate. This had been clear to me for some time, but I didn’t think they would silence a democratically elected Member of parliament and candidate for mayor in the fifth city of Italy».

The Facebook page of the independent MEP had already suffered limitations due to the very critical positions expressed on the vaccination campaign and on Covid management. «The blackout of my page comes incidentally after my vote against the European Parliament sanctions against Russia and my critical position on the government’s line of exacerbating the conflict in Ukraine. Limiting or even preventing the free expression of political opinions seems to me a way of operating on the part of Meta that is incompatible with the need to defend freedom and democracy. Anyone who thinks of silencing me or intimidating me should put his mind in peace: I don’t stop “, concludes Donato

MEP Donato has been exposing atrocities of the Ukranian troops towards civilians in Donbass, calling for peaceful resolution of the conflict, which lasted for eight years after Maidan Revolution in Kiev.