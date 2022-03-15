Russia sanctions Biden and Blinken

Brussels 15.03.2022 Moscow has imposed personal sanctions on President Joe Biden and representatives of the U.S. leadership and persons associated with them on Tuesday, March 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

JUST IN: Russia is claiming it has imposed sanctions against President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and 11 others, a Russian news agency is reporting. https://t.co/f7QPudsHBy — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 15, 2022

“In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for senior officials of the Russian Federation…From March 15, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense L. Austin and 10 others are included in the Russian ‘stop list’ and are to be sanctioned in retaliation and are barred from entering Russia,” the Russian diplomacy statement reads.

Полный список граждан США, против которых Россия ввела санкции: 1. Джозеф Байден; 2. Энтони Блинкен — госсекретарь США; 3. Ллойд Остин — министр обороны; 4. Марк Милли — председатель Объединенного комитета начальников штабов; — НТВ (@ntvru) March 15, 2022

The Foreign ministry said it was maintaining official relations with Washington and if necessary would make possible that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau https://t.co/fduxRXn97v pic.twitter.com/bFGP5GBVv9 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2022

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, many Western countries announced large-scale sanctions against Russia, primarily against the banking sector and the supply of high-tech products. In addition, many brands have announced the termination of work in the country.