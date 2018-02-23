EU leaders informal meeting

EU leaders meet informally in Brussels to discuss institutional issues, including:

the European Parliament’s composition after the 2019 elections and possible transnational lists

how the EU appoints top positions, including the so called ‘Spitzenkandidaten’

The heads of state or government will also debate on the political priorities of the multiannual financial framework (MFF) after 2020, i.e. the EU’s long term budget.

The meeting takes place under the Leaders’ Agenda. As the discussions are future-oriented, the meeting will be held in an EU27 format.

Chancellor #Merkel with French President @EmmanuelMacron and Italian PM @PaoloGentiloni on the results of the #ConferenceSahel ahead of the informal #EUCO: We strongly support the cooperation with the #G5Sahel to tackle the challenges of migration, security and development. pic.twitter.com/d5GV77KEo1 — Germany in the EU (@GermanyintheEU) February 23, 2018