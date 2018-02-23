EU leaders informal meeting

News Ticker

EU leaders meet informally in Brussels to discuss institutional issues, including:

  • the European Parliament’s composition after the 2019 elections and possible transnational lists
  • how the EU appoints top positions, including the so called ‘Spitzenkandidaten’

The heads of state or government will also debate on the political priorities of the multiannual financial framework (MFF) after 2020, i.e. the EU’s long term budget.

The meeting takes place under the Leaders’ Agenda. As the discussions are future-oriented, the meeting will be held in an EU27 format.

