EU provides humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine

The EU has committed €24 million in aid for the ongoing humanitarian crisis on both sides of the contact line. pic.twitter.com/HzBg38xSmZ

The 4th year of conflict in eastern Ukraine affects 4.4 million people. Every day millions are forced to make impossible choices between food, medicine, or shelter.

The European Commission has announced today €24 million in humanitarian assistance to address the needs of conflict-affected people in eastern Ukraine.

The funding comes as the European Commission and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are organising a high-level conference in Brussels to raise awareness about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“Four years of conflict have put a tremendous strain on the civilian population in eastern Ukraine. We cannot overlook that there’s a humanitarian crisis at the European Union’s doorstep – On the occasion, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said. “Supporting all those in need, wherever they are, is a priority for the EU. Our new aid package will provide essential assistance such as food, healthcare and education for children.”

Unrestricted #humanitarian access is fundamental in order to reach the vulnerable people in need, especially in the Non-Government Controlled Areas. #EU #solidarity concerns all Ukrainians, wherever they are 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/X23ytRsK62 — Christos Stylianides (@StylianidesEU) February 28, 2018

The new EU funding will help address the basic needs of the most vulnerable populations along the contact line including in the non-government controlled areas. It will help those who fled the conflict areas to neighbouring countries. The EU, together with its Member States, is the biggest donor of humanitarian aid, early recovery and development assistance to Ukraine. With today’s announcement, the EU has now provided over €677 million since the beginning of the conflict in 2014.