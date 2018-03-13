News Ticker

Tillerson OUT – Pompeo IN

Posted on March 13, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, World // 0 Comments

The reasons for firing U.S.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remain publicly unknown, nourishing the wildest theories about the motives behind the twist in his career.

Shortly afterwards the decision of dismissal of one of the closest Tillerson’s aids followed.

The newly appointed Secretary of State to replace Tillerson – Mike Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School,  worked as a corporate lawyer in aerospace business. As a Tea Party Republican elected to Congress from Kansas in 2010. Leading CIA for more than one year.

 

 

 

About Europe correspondent (774 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: