Tillerson OUT – Pompeo IN
The reasons for firing U.S.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remain publicly unknown, nourishing the wildest theories about the motives behind the twist in his career.
Shortly afterwards the decision of dismissal of one of the closest Tillerson’s aids followed.
The newly appointed Secretary of State to replace Tillerson – Mike Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School, worked as a corporate lawyer in aerospace business. As a Tea Party Republican elected to Congress from Kansas in 2010. Leading CIA for more than one year.
