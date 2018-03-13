Tillerson OUT – Pompeo IN

The reasons for firing U.S.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remain publicly unknown, nourishing the wildest theories about the motives behind the twist in his career.

OPINION: Why was Rex Tillerson fired? Think North Korea (via @FoxNewsOpinion) https://t.co/1ny9rirgfa — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2018

Shortly afterwards the decision of dismissal of one of the closest Tillerson’s aids followed.

JUST IN: Trump fires top State Dept official for contradicting official account of Tillerson's firing https://t.co/EN5dALiyHu pic.twitter.com/bTyecjOq2t — The Hill (@thehill) March 13, 2018

The newly appointed Secretary of State to replace Tillerson – Mike Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School, worked as a corporate lawyer in aerospace business. As a Tea Party Republican elected to Congress from Kansas in 2010. Leading CIA for more than one year.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018