Russians in Ukraine denied access to vote

he Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov decision to deny access to Russian diplomatic mission for Russian nationals wanting to take part in the presidential elections is unprecedented and cause nothing but resentment, the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Сьогодні викликав у Міністерство внутрішніх справ тимчасового повіреного у справах Російської Федерації в Україні.

Дипломату була доведена офіційна позиція української сторони щодо виборів 18 березня на окупованих територіях.

“The decision of the Ukrainian authorities of March 16, 2018 to deny access for Russian citizens to the embassy and consulates general on the Russian presidential election day causes nothing but resentment,” the ministry stressed. “Such actions have no precedents and are beyond the generally accepted image of a civilized country.”

In Kyiv Ukrainian nationalist installed a toilet cabin (pictured) next to Russian Embassy building, and offer to elect Russian president there. The Embassy building is blocked but radicals and police, Ukraine.ru media reports.

