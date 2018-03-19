EU does not recognise elections in Crimea

“The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and therefore does not recognise the holding of elections in the Crimean peninsula. The OSCE/ODIHR observers did not conduct any activities in these illegally-annexed territories, participation of EU Member States’ diplomats in observation activities within the framework of the OSCE/ODIHR EOM was also limited to the recognised territory of the Russian Federation. The EU remains unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.” – says the text of the statement of the European External Action Service on the presidential elections in the Russian Federation. (Image: Head of Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov casting ballot).

#RussiaElections2018:

✅Efficiently & openly administered

❌Lacked genuine competition

❌Restricted freedoms of assembly, association, expression

❌Overly-controlled environment

EU expects #Russia to address shortcomings/violations reported by @osce_odihr https://t.co/PVO7HJIJ69 — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) March 19, 2018

Meanwhile Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a message about aninternational observers monitoring the elections in Republic of Crimea:

Finnish human rights activist and observer Johan BÄCKMAN said, the reunification of Crimea with Russia is the ‘most resonant political event of the century”.

Finnish🇫🇮 observer and human rights activist Johan BÄCKMAN in #Crimea🇷🇺: Referendum of 2014 is the greatest event for the whole world, the most resonant political event of the century.#Referendum #Russia #Delegation #Finland #Crimea pic.twitter.com/NLZTwvt538 — МИД России Крым (@PMSimferopol) March 16, 2018