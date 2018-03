The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said there had been no real choice in presidential election of Russian Federation and complained it had been marked by unfair pressure on critical voices.

BREAKING: OSCE observers: Russia's presidential election conducted openly but in an 'overly controlled' environment. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2018

Vladimir Putin got 76,7% of votes, ensuring his rule until 2024.

Vladimir Putin is set to rule Russia until 2024 after securing a record election victory.

His share of the vote in the four elections: –

2000 – 53%

2004 – 71%

2012 – 63.6%

2018 – 76.7%https://t.co/SvygFOq3ld pic.twitter.com/JAQ41UkYTr — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 19, 2018