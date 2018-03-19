UK expects transit deal

EU27 Brexit negotiators summoned ambassadors and journalists at short notice on Monday 19/03/2018 as the expectations arise among diplomats of an interim deal to grant Britain a transition.

Amid Brexit deal talk, EU summons envoys, media https://t.co/ERogZjsG1q pic.twitter.com/RUZY8JxilM — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 19, 2018

The European Union and the UK reached an agreement in several issues the 27 bloc has required to grant London a status-quo transition after Brexit, said Danuta Hubner, a Member of European Parliament who deals with the matter, according to Reuters.

EU and British negotiators have agreed draft Brexit treaty texts dealing with a transition period and some other issues and have a broad agreement on Irish border, however a number of elements are outstanding, a senior EU diplomat said.