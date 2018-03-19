EU calls Russia to clarify on #Skripals

European Union foreign ministers Council in Brussels called on Russia to answer questions on the use of a nerve agent against one of Skipals in the UK and offered London “unqualified solidarity”.

#SalisburyAttack Statement by #EU Foreign Affairs Council chaired by @FedericaMog. The European Union expresses its unqualified solidarity with the UK and its support, including for the UK’s efforts to bring those responsible for this crime to justice. https://t.co/ADgnvpA0Og pic.twitter.com/beKYTcVPaP — Sabrina Bellosi (@sabellosi) March 19, 2018

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed EU’s “unqualified solidarity” and support on #Skripal case – “first use of a military-grade nerve agent in Europe for 70+ years”. EU partners clear Russia must provide immediate, full, complete disclosure of its Novichok programme, Johnson added.

Discussing the Salisbury incident this morning European colleagues and Ukrainian FM @PavloKlimkin. Very strong support from our allies, friends, and partners for UK response pic.twitter.com/7C8quvXkIz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 19, 2018