EU calls Russia to clarify on #Skripals
European Union foreign ministers Council in Brussels called on Russia to answer questions on the use of a nerve agent against one of Skipals in the UK and offered London “unqualified solidarity”.
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed EU’s “unqualified solidarity” and support on #Skripal case – “first use of a military-grade nerve agent in Europe for 70+ years”. EU partners clear Russia must provide immediate, full, complete disclosure of its Novichok programme, Johnson added.
