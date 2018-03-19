News Ticker

EU calls Russia to clarify on #Skripals

Posted on March 19, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

European Union foreign ministers Council in Brussels called on Russia to answer questions on the use of a nerve agent against one of Skipals in the UK and offered London “unqualified solidarity”.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed  EU’s “unqualified solidarity” and support on #Skripal case – “first use of a military-grade nerve agent in Europe for 70+ years”. EU partners clear Russia must provide immediate, full, complete disclosure of its Novichok programme, Johnson added.

 

 

