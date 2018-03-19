EU: no additional sanctions against Iran
“No, there is no proposal of additional sanctions against Iran.The focus today will be on continuing the full implementation of the nuclear deal. All three, but also Russia, China, the United States and Iran, just assessed on Friday that the deal is being implemented and that we all stay committed to its full implementation. The focus will be on this today” – said EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini at doorstep of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels.
