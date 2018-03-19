EU: no additional sanctions against Iran

“No, there is no proposal of additional sanctions against Iran.The focus today will be on continuing the full implementation of the nuclear deal. All three, but also Russia, China, the United States and Iran, just assessed on Friday that the deal is being implemented and that we all stay committed to its full implementation. The focus will be on this today” – said EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini at doorstep of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

.@FedericaMog upon arrival at the #FAC. Intense agenda today: full solidarity with UK on #Salisbury. Political and financial support to Ukraine. Updates from @UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and full implementation of nuclear deal with Iran #JCPOA pic.twitter.com/dLBxyhu7bY — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) March 19, 2018