News Ticker

EU: no additional sanctions against Iran

Posted on March 19, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, World // 0 Comments

“No, there is no proposal of additional sanctions against Iran.The focus today will be on continuing the full implementation of the nuclear deal. All three, but also Russia, China, the United States and Iran, just assessed on Friday that the deal is being implemented and that we all stay committed to its full implementation. The focus will be on this today” – said EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini at doorstep of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

About Europe correspondent (792 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: