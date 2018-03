The English language is too dominant in Brussels, especially in the context of the UK exiting the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said while celebrating the International Day of Francophones. He vowed to fight for a wider use of French in EU institutions and abroad. “French language should be inventing and creating the world of tomorrow” Macron added.

Le français doit être la langue qui invente et crée le monde de demain. pic.twitter.com/EEniXsUy41 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 20, 2018