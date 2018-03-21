News Ticker

Lavrov: principle of reciprocity in effect

Posted on March 21, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

The UK deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

“There is no doubt that the current British authorities have deliberately taken a course aimed at undermining bilateral relations,” Lavrov said.

“If they continue to pursue this course and take new actions against Russia… the principle of reciprocity is still in effect,” the minister continued.

Lavrov underlined that Moscow insisted “on cooperation in full accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.” According to Lavrov, the questions Russia has “are totally professional, clear and specific, there is nothing irrelevant about them, which can’t be said about the British government’s position.”

 

 

