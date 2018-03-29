News Ticker

Italy acts against ISIS supporters

Posted on March 29, 2018

Italian police informed about arrest of five people as part of a major operation against suspected supporters of Islamist terrorism around Rome.

The swoop is the latest in a series of similar raids this month, coming as Italy steps up the number of foreigners it expels.

 The anti-terrorism police arrested an Italian citizen of Moroccan origin who they said was an Islamic State sympathizer planning a truck attack.

“A vast anti-terrorism operation” was being carried out by special investigation forces in Rome and the nearby town of Latina, police said in a statement on Thursday, March 29.

 A police spokeswoman said five people had been arrested, but gave no further details.
