Italy acts against ISIS supporters

Italian police informed about arrest of five people as part of a major operation against suspected supporters of Islamist terrorism around Rome.

The swoop is the latest in a series of similar raids this month, coming as Italy steps up the number of foreigners it expels.

"It was time to intervene. We couldn't afford to wait until he identified a target to strike," say police who arrested a suspected Isis militant in Turin this morning https://t.co/zLvJ8y16bO — The Local Italy (@TheLocalItaly) March 28, 2018

The anti-terrorism police arrested an Italian citizen of Moroccan origin who they said was an Islamic State sympathizer planning a truck attack.

“A vast anti-terrorism operation” was being carried out by special investigation forces in Rome and the nearby town of Latina, police said in a statement on Thursday, March 29.

A police spokeswoman said five people had been arrested, but gave no further details.