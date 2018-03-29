News Ticker

EU Military Mobility Plan

Posted on March 29, 2018

As part of a major drive to consolidate and reinforce EU security and defence, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU High Representative Federica Mogherini presented an Action Plan on Military Mobility.

The objective is to work together at European level to ensure road and rail networks are suitable for military transport, and to simplify and streamline national rules for quick and seamless movement of military troops and vehicles across the continent in case of a crisis.

NATO and European Parliaments MEPs have welcomed the Plan.

