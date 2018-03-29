EU Military Mobility Plan

As part of a major drive to consolidate and reinforce EU security and defence, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU High Representative Federica Mogherini presented an Action Plan on Military Mobility.

The objective is to work together at European level to ensure road and rail networks are suitable for military transport, and to simplify and streamline national rules for quick and seamless movement of military troops and vehicles across the continent in case of a crisis.

Promoting peace and guaranteeing security of our citizens are our first priorities.

Our action plan on military mobility proposes actions in 3 areas:

⚙ Military requirements

⚙ Transport infrastructure

⚙ Regulatory & procedural issues

NATO and European Parliaments MEPs have welcomed the Plan.

