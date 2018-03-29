Assange deprived of internet
Ecuador has deprived Julian Assange of internet connection at its embassy in London, preventing him from communicating with the outside world.
The action is taken to avoid the WikiLeaks founder from interfering in other countries’ affairs, Ecuador said.
The decision was triggered by Mr Assange criticising the expel of Russian diplomats, based on allegations of Moscow being “highly likely” responsible for the poisoning of Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury.
n 2016, Ecuador briefly suspended Mr Assange’s internet connection after he published hacked emails from the campaign team of Hillary Clinton, a move seen as having an impact on the US presidential election campaign.
