Assange deprived of internet

Ecuador has deprived Julian Assange of internet connection at its embassy in London, preventing him from communicating with the outside world.

Ecuadorian Embassy cuts off Assange's internet so he can't use social media https://t.co/P4bNFbhtSE pic.twitter.com/V8nCQ09nVI — The Hill (@thehill) March 28, 2018

The action is taken to avoid the WikiLeaks founder from interfering in other countries’ affairs, Ecuador said.

The decision was triggered by Mr Assange criticising the expel of Russian diplomats, based on allegations of Moscow being “highly likely” responsible for the poisoning of Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury.

Julian Assange has been barred from communication with the outside world but you can still read his latest thoughts in this excellent @LaRepubblica_it interview by @SMaurizi. https://t.co/KBXq4pQT2X #Catalonia #CambridgeAnalytica pic.twitter.com/Mrx2ElNpJ4 — WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) March 29, 2018

n 2016, Ecuador briefly suspended Mr Assange’s internet connection after he published hacked emails from the campaign team of Hillary Clinton, a move seen as having an impact on the US presidential election campaign.

I'm very disappointed in the Ecuadorian government's decision to silence @JulianAssange. Either you're for transparency or you're not. Either you're with the powers of oppression or you're not. The UN has said Julian has the right to go free. He should. #ReconnectJulian — John Kiriakou (@JohnKiriakou) March 29, 2018