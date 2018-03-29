EEAS senior appointments of diplomats
Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced senior appointments in the European External Action Service (EEAS):
Ms Patricia LLOMBART CUSSAC as the Head of EU Delegation to Colombia. Until taking over the post, she was a Director for Security, Budget and Information Technology within the EEAS. She previously dealt with relations with Iran, Iraq the Gulf countries and Yemen. She was a member of the Cabinets of a Commission Vice-President and a Commissioner in charge of External Relations.
Mr Fernando Gentilini as the new EEAS Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa. He is currently serving as EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, and was previously Director for Western Europe, the Western Balkans and Turkey within the EEAS as well as EU Special Representative in Kosovo.
