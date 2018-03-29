Russia: UK is “beneficiary” of Skripals provocation

Moscow does not have any doubts the UK and the US took synchronized actions against Russia in the situation unfolding around the #Skripals poisoning case, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to TASS News Agency.

#Zakharova: Almost 20 years have passed, but the methods of our Western colleagues have not changed. They regularly hone their mastery of propaganda. This is clear in accusing Russia of the so-called chemical attack in Salisbury based on six pictures compiled from scratch — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 29, 2018

“We realize the strength of the pressure that London and Washington and we don’t have any doubts now they synchronized their actions in the NATO and EU formats subjected their partners to,” she said. “We do understand how inhumane that pressure was, as they exploited the principles of solidarity and implementation of a unified foreign policy course” – Russian diplomat said.

“London and Washington are the beneficiaries of this provocation, and the expulsion of diplomats that followed it,” Zakharova added.

This is how the Russian state is spreading disinformation following the Salisbury attack. We know the tactics they use, but they don't change the facts. pic.twitter.com/rnCtETv7rg — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) March 29, 2018