Russia: UK is “beneficiary” of Skripals provocation

Posted on March 29, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

Moscow does not have any doubts the UK and the US took synchronized actions against Russia in the situation unfolding around the #Skripals poisoning case, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to TASS News Agency.

“We realize the strength of the pressure that London and Washington and we don’t have any doubts now they synchronized their actions in the NATO and EU formats subjected their partners to,” she said. “We do understand how inhumane that pressure was, as they exploited the principles of solidarity and implementation of a unified foreign policy course” – Russian diplomat said.

London and Washington are the beneficiaries of this provocation, and the expulsion of diplomats that followed it,” Zakharova added.

 

