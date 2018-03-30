US-Russia diplomatic expulsions quid pro quo

Russia will expel 60 US diplomats and close the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

#Lavrov: We will retaliate in kind, but there will be more. These include the expulsion of the same number of US diplomats and our decision to withdraw our consent to the operation of @USinStPete https://t.co/fBjicEuykk pic.twitter.com/O0PZw8E7XJ — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 30, 2018

“US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has been summoned to our ministry, where my deputy Sergei Ryabkov is briefing him on the tit-for-tat steps against the US,” Lavrov said. “They include the expulsion of the same number of diplomats and our decision to withdraw consent to the work of the Consulate General in St. Petersburg.”

Based on the principle of reciprocity, 58 diplomatic staff at @USEmbRu & two employees at @usconsulyekat have been declared persona non grata for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status. They are to leave Russia before April 5, 2018https://t.co/WgeLRgt5Z7 pic.twitter.com/rcRgTxH29D — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 30, 2018

US representatives should fully move out of the building of the Consulate General in St Petersburg not later than Saturday, March 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

.@PressSec: #Russia's decision to expel American diplomats only further deteriorates the US-Russia relationship. The US responded appropriately in the expulsion of undeclared Russia Intel officers after the deadly attack in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/28T6eDwbvy — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) March 30, 2018

The US officials do not accept Russian quid pro quo:

State Department reacts to Russian expulsion of U.S. diplomats: "Russia should not be acting like a victim. The only victims in this situation are the two victims in the hospital in the U.K. right now." pic.twitter.com/8a7LsVxlXu — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 29, 2018