Azeri journalist attempted assassination in France

A journalist from Azerbaijan, refugee in Toulouse (France) with his family since 2010, was targeted Friday (30.03.2018) morning around 9:00 by gunfire in Colomiers, a neighbourhood bordering Toulouse. Rahim Namazov was accompanied by his wife who was shot and died instantly.

The couple was driving when he was shot at seven times. The journalist was wouldered by a bullet in the back. According to the Toulouse public prosecutor’s office, the journalist’s wife, Ms.Namazov was shot in the head. The judicial police are in charge of investigating this shooting.

Rahim Namazov was expelled from his country, Azerbaijan where he was imprisoned and threatened with death.

Toulouse: un journaliste azéri et sa femme cibles de tirs, son épouse décède #AFP https://t.co/z7VD5Zc453 — Katell Prigent (@KatellPrigent) March 30, 2018