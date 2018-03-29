Russian non gratae diplomats leaving EU

In a wake of Skripals case, upon London request to the allies and partners to demonstrate solidarity over “highly likely” Moscow‘ attack on double agent in Salisbury, Russian diplomats were declared personae non grata and subsequently expelled from EU member-states. However the most of them had to leave the U.S. to further detriment of relations between Moscow and Washington, which already had hit the lowest since Cold War era.

The UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats and suspended all planned high-level bilateral contacts. In response, 23 British diplomats were expelled from Russia. In addition, Britain’s consulate in St. Petersburg was ordered to be closed and the British Council’s operations in Russia were recalled.

On March 26, the United States declared 60 Russian diplomats personae non gratae. Among them are 46 diplomats from the embassy in Washington, two from the consulate general in New York and 12 more from Russia’s mission to the United Nations.

Germany, Canada, Poland and France followed suit by expelling four Russian diplomats each. Lithuania, Moldova and the Czech Republic expelled three diplomats, while Australia, Albania, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands – two. Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Finland, Croatia, Sweden and Estonia each ordered the expulsion of one. While, Ukraine made the decision to expel 13 Russian diplomats.

NATO reduced Russian mission from 30 to 20 staff. Bulgaria and Luxembourg recalled their envoys for consultations.

