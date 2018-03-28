Airbus suggests UK to join Galileo after Brexit

The chief executive of the European aerospace firm Airbus Commercial Aircraft (Airbus) said the UK should not be frozen out of the European Union’s Galileo space program after exiting, he called on both parties to find a long-term solution in the interest of European security.

Tom Enders, Airbus CEO, said at stake was not just the Galileo satellite program, the EU’s 10 billion euro project to develop a competition to the U.S. Global Positioning System, but the Europe ability to protect itself.

“The UK’s continued participation in the EU Galileo program will ensure security and defense ties are strengthened for the benefit of Europe as a whole, during a period of increasing threats to our security and geopolitical instability,” he said in a statement.

Galileo is Europe’s own global navigation satellite system, providing a highly accurate, guaranteed global positioning service under civilian control. Currently providing Initial Services, Galileo is interoperable with GPS and Glonass, the US and Russian global satellite navigation systems. By offering dual frequencies as standard, Galileo is set to deliver real-time positioning accuracy down to the metre range, European Space Agency (ESA) explains.

