NATO is behind the actions of the European Union, using baculine discipline and seeking to demonize Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat blamed expulsions of Russian baculine discipline in the European Union, imposed by NATO, while participating in Rossiya1 TV programme.

“The European Union is an attractive political construct, with the powerful North Atlantic Alliance being behind it.”

“The task was to demonize Russia and what we are witnessing now is part of a long-term program of unbridled Russophobia. It is a matter of not only Russia as a country, it is a matter of Russians and the Russian people,” Zakharova regretted.

In connection with the accusations of poisoning S.#Skripal and his daughter in #Salisbury, we suggest you to read the article published in 2004 by the #UK "Guardian" on the activities of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in Porton Down. https://t.co/ENKu9xz2G3 pic.twitter.com/ht2hZ7193y — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 27, 2018