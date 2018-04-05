Russians refuse to appoint ambassador to NATO

Russian Federation will not appoint Permanent Representative to NATO unless and until it sees that the alliance is ready for “serious work”, Andrei Kelin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s European Cooperation Department, said, according to TASS news agency reports.

“This position will remain vacant until we see the actual readiness on the part of NATO to work seriously,” Kelin told while exchanging with presse.

Russia will not appoint envoy to @NATO for the time being https://t.co/Yxw5rUrNCg

The diplomat pointed that the political and military situation in Europe continues to be complex, and measures are required to ease tensions. “However, we see no willingness to conduct a serious dialogue,” the diplomat continued. “Therefore, against this background, one can safely say that our mission cannot function there to the full extent due to objective circumstances.”

The position of Russian Permanent Representative to NATO has remained vacant after Alexander Grushko who earlier served as Russia’s envoy to NATO was appointed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister at the end of 2017.

#Grushko on #NATO's decision to expel diplomats: Campaign on demonization of #Russia has clearly got exhausted & extra "fuel" is needed ahead of #NATO's summit where decisions to strengthen eastern flank, increase military spending and purchase weapons will have to be justified pic.twitter.com/p5ZmQbN9G5 — Russians at NATO (@natomission_ru) March 28, 2018