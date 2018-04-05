Puigdemont to be released on bail

A German court has ruled that Catalan politician and former President Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail until a decision on his extradition to Spain is made. “The corruption charge against him is a potential basis for his return to Spain” – DW reports.

The state court in Schleswig-Holstein ruled on Thursday (5/04/2018) there was no reason to believe that Catalonia‘s former leader Carles Puigdemont risked persecution in Spain. It set bail at €75,000 ($92,000) while a decision was made on his possible extradition to Spain.

⚠️#BREAKING German judiciary frees deposed president Carles Puigdemont on bail and rejects charges of rebellion for lack of violence pic.twitter.com/ZXAD5UiqbD — Catalan News (@catalannews) April 5, 2018

The court ruled that the main charge of ‘rebellion’ in the Spanish case against Puigdemont could not be used as the comparable German charge of treason specifies violence.

The court is to consider his extradition on the basis of misuse of public funds.

⚠️ Neumünster prison doesn't expect Puigdemont's release before 7am tomorrow morning. Read more breaking news here ➡️https://t.co/fDBs8sbTPI. pic.twitter.com/odrUlceMOD — Catalan News (@catalannews) April 5, 2018