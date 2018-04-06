News Ticker

Declared poisoned Skripals cat euthanized

Posted on April 6, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, Wildfare, Wildlife // 0 Comments

All pets of  Skripals are dead, according to the information delivered to Russian consulate by the UK government, the AFP agency reports. The UK officials are claiming all animals died as a result of nerve agent poisoning, but one of the cats found at home was euthanized to “alleviate suffering”. However there is no evidence that there was an acute need to destroy the animal, while two victims of the incident have recovered, both Julia and policeman are doing well, according to the authorities statements. It is not clear why no chance was given to Skripals pet.

So far no single piece of evidence on Skripals case was shared with public, or Russian diplomatic instances. The entire volume of information is delivered by the UK officials as a narrative without any documented material. The European Union expulsion of Russian diplomats followed in a gesture of ‘solidarity’ with the UK based on Brussels Prime minister Theresa May six pages presentation (including the first page with the title). No photographs of Skipals have been released so far, neither Russian Consul got an opportunity to have an access to them to offer services in person.

About Europe correspondent (829 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: