Declared poisoned Skripals cat euthanized

All pets of Skripals are dead, according to the information delivered to Russian consulate by the UK government, the AFP agency reports. The UK officials are claiming all animals died as a result of nerve agent poisoning, but one of the cats found at home was euthanized to “alleviate suffering”. However there is no evidence that there was an acute need to destroy the animal, while two victims of the incident have recovered, both Julia and policeman are doing well, according to the authorities statements. It is not clear why no chance was given to Skripals pet.

Poisoned spy's pets are dead, UK tells Russia.

Two guinea pigs were found dead in the Skripal home and a cat later had to be put down 'to alleviate its suffering' https://t.co/C9GSlWceCo pic.twitter.com/5Hzj5fU4TY — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 6, 2018

So far no single piece of evidence on Skripals case was shared with public, or Russian diplomatic instances. The entire volume of information is delivered by the UK officials as a narrative without any documented material. The European Union expulsion of Russian diplomats followed in a gesture of ‘solidarity’ with the UK based on Brussels Prime minister Theresa May six pages presentation (including the first page with the title). No photographs of Skipals have been released so far, neither Russian Consul got an opportunity to have an access to them to offer services in person.

It turns out Sergey Skripal has two cats and two guinea pigs. Were they also poisoned? Where are they and how are they treated? Important questions for the investigation. Read our comment: https://t.co/T8vwYdz77A pic.twitter.com/J5w3Jpz2I0 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 5, 2018