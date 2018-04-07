Muenster: a van crashed into pedestrians
A car has rammed into a crowd of people in the western German city of #Muenster. Several people have been killed in the incident, according to police.
Officials have not announced a number of victims, but reacted in general, confirming fatalities. Dozens of pedestrians are estimated to be injured. Witnesses described a van, crashing into a terrasse with people enjoying sunshine in busy urban area.
Police asked to avoid old town area, they also asked to restrain from any speculations.
According to the latest reports in German media, the driver of the van died in the “incident”.
