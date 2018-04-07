Muenster: a van crashed into pedestrians

A car has rammed into a crowd of people in the western German city of #Muenster. Several people have been killed in the incident, according to police.

Officials have not announced a number of victims, but reacted in general, confirming fatalities. Dozens of pedestrians are estimated to be injured. Witnesses described a van, crashing into a terrasse with people enjoying sunshine in busy urban area.

"Some people have died and some have been injured," according to local police. More to follow: https://t.co/jexMUXkcVi — dwnews (@dwnews) April 7, 2018

Police asked to avoid old town area, they also asked to restrain from any speculations.

Police added that officers and first responders were on the scene and asked the public to remain away from the old part of the city. — dwnews (@dwnews) April 7, 2018

According to the latest reports in German media, the driver of the van died in the “incident”.