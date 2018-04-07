Münster: Juncker expressed condolences to Germany

“We’re mourning. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. My big thanks goes to all those who helped you in these difficult moments”, Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission wrote in his Twitter microblog. He wished to injured strength and recovery.

Wir trauern mit #Muenster. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Opfern und ihren Angehörigen. Mein großer Dank gilt all jenen, die ihnen in diesen schweren Momenten helfen. Ich wünsche ihnen ebenso wie natürlich den Verletzten viel Kraft. @Polizei_nrw_ms https://t.co/3LN3DnHNmA — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) April 7, 2018

Police in Münster said several people had been killed and others injured when a van smashed into a group of people in the city center. Authorities are investigating the scene and the circumstances surrounding the car crash.

LATEST: Police in Münster said several people had been killed and others injured when a van smashed into a group of people in the city center.

For the latest: https://t.co/jexMUXkcVi pic.twitter.com/kNkl4Yy9LY — dwnews (@dwnews) April 7, 2018

Crowded and popular #Kiepenkerl square in Munster, where the van crushed into the café terrasse: