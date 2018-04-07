News Ticker

Münster: Juncker expressed condolences to Germany

Posted on April 7, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, Security // 0 Comments

“We’re mourning. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. My big thanks goes to all those who helped you in these difficult moments”,  Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission wrote in his Twitter microblog. He wished to injured strength and recovery.

Police in Münster said several people had been killed and others injured when a van smashed into a group of people in the city center. Authorities are investigating the scene and the circumstances surrounding the car crash.

Crowded and popular #Kiepenkerl square in Munster, where the van crushed into the café terrasse:

Kiepenkerl

