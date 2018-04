Parliamentary election in Hungary show high turnout exceeding the previous record. Interim data at 1500 GMT indicated voter turnout at 53.64%, compared with the 67.87% noted in the second round of voting in 2002 under a different electoral system, when final turnout reached 73.5%.

Turnout at 3 pm is 53.64%. Still the highest rate in the past 20 years (compared to 1st round turnouts). It is by almost 2 percentage points higher than it was in 2002 (70.53%). According to our estimations, the final turnout is expected to be above 70% #Hungaryelection pic.twitter.com/tlqv1IAS28 — Political Capital (@Pol_Cap) April 8, 2018

Final turnout in the 2014 vote that gave Orban an impressive victory was 61.7%.

Hungarians in immigration are also active queuing for hours to vote in consulates in the EU .

Lots of people in Düsseldorf as well. A friend who voted there stood in line for 1.5 hours. #Hungary #HungaryElection 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/LKbKlk40A6 — VKJudit (@VKJudit) April 8, 2018