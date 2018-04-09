Orban triumphant for third term
Hungarian incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced victory after preliminary results showed his party Hungarian Civic Alliance (Fidesz) is a big winner of the elections, receiving clear-cut two-thirds commanding majority in the parliament.
With more than 93% of the votes in Sunday’s poll counted, Orban‘s Fidesz party was in first with nearly half the vote, the National Election Office said.
The result is expected to hand Orban a third successive term in power.
Orban’s nearest rival was Gabor Vona, of Jobbik party, with 20%. The Socialists, led by Gergely Karacsony was third, with 12% of the vote.
Turnout stood at 68.80 percent, higher than the final turnout of 61.73 percent in the last election in 2014, which gave Orban a landslide victory.
“Dear friends, there’s a big battle behind us, we secured a historic victory – we got a chance, we created a chance for us to protect Hungary,” Orban said to cheering supporters in Budapest evening of the elections day.
Leave a Reply