Orban triumphant for third term

Posted on April 9, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Europe, News // 0 Comments

Hungarian incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced victory after preliminary results showed his party Hungarian Civic Alliance (Fidesz) is a big winner of the elections, receiving clear-cut two-thirds commanding majority in the parliament.

With more than 93% of the votes in Sunday’s poll counted, Orban‘s Fidesz party was in first with nearly half the vote, the National Election Office said.

The result is expected to hand Orban a third successive term in power.

Orban’s nearest rival was Gabor Vona, of Jobbik party, with 20%. The Socialists, led by Gergely Karacsony was third, with 12% of the vote.

Turnout stood at 68.80 percent, higher than the final turnout of 61.73 percent in the last election in 2014, which gave Orban a landslide victory.

“Dear friends, there’s a big battle behind us, we secured a historic victory – we got a chance, we created a chance for us to protect Hungary,” Orban said to cheering supporters in Budapest evening of the elections day.

 

