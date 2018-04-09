Orban triumphant for third term

Hungarian incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced victory after preliminary results showed his party Hungarian Civic Alliance (Fidesz) is a big winner of the elections, receiving clear-cut two-thirds commanding majority in the parliament.

Viktor Orbán is the strongest leader in Europe and the EU’s biggest nightmare. pic.twitter.com/6yE5S0sppr — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 9, 2018

With more than 93% of the votes in Sunday’s poll counted, Orban‘s Fidesz party was in first with nearly half the vote, the National Election Office said.

The result is expected to hand Orban a third successive term in power.

Orban’s nearest rival was Gabor Vona, of Jobbik party, with 20%. The Socialists, led by Gergely Karacsony was third, with 12% of the vote.

Turnout stood at 68.80 percent, higher than the final turnout of 61.73 percent in the last election in 2014, which gave Orban a landslide victory.

“Dear friends, there’s a big battle behind us, we secured a historic victory – we got a chance, we created a chance for us to protect Hungary,” Orban said to cheering supporters in Budapest evening of the elections day.

Congratulations to Viktor #Orban and #Fideszmpsz on their clear victory in the #HungaryElections. I look forward to continuing working with you towards common solutions to our European challenges. @EPPGroup #EPP — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) April 9, 2018