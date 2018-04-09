News Ticker

MEP Gomes: local communities are key allies to fight radicalistion

Posted on April 9, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Security // 0 Comments

Ana GOMES reflects on the ways of possible solutions of a radicalisation phenomenon in EU after exchange of views with experts during European Parliament Special Committee on Terrorism hearing in Brussels (08/04/2018). According to Centre d’Analyse du Terrorisme   (Strasbourg) at present between 60 000 and 70 000 radicalised individuals are under surveillance in EU member-states (dependent on classification). However monitoring as such is not a panacea: local communities have role to play, but they need an efficient support on the EU level.

