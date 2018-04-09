Tusk formally congratulates Orban

European Council President Donald Tusk congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his election victory and said he counted on him to play a constructive role in maintaining the bloc’s unity.

My letter of congratulations to Prime Minister Viktor Orbánhttps://t.co/uscVkHSI8S pic.twitter.com/RqC48osEPd — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 9, 2018

Mr Orban was also congratulated by the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the biggest bloc in the European Parliament. Fidesz is a member of that group, despite the clashes of opinions. However, the Eurosceptics in the European Parliament pointed out it would be increasingly difficult for the EU to pursue open doors migration policy and relocation, after Orban’s sweeping victory.

Hungary's Euroscpetic PM Orban has secured higher vote share and more seats. Whilst EU elites carry on as usual, more and more Europeans are getting tired of this failing, beauracratic, and costly project. #Választás2018 #Hungary #HungaryElection2018 — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) April 9, 2018