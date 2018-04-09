News Ticker

Tusk formally congratulates Orban

Posted on April 9, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, Politics // 0 Comments

European Council President Donald Tusk congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his election victory and said he counted on him to play a constructive role in maintaining the bloc’s unity.

Mr Orban was also congratulated by the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the biggest bloc in the European Parliament. Fidesz is a member of that group, despite the clashes of opinions. However, the Eurosceptics in the European Parliament pointed out it would be increasingly difficult for the EU to pursue open doors migration policy and relocation, after Orban’s sweeping victory.

