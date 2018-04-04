Schengen: France extends border control

France will extend border control within Schengen area until the end of October caused by the terrorist threat, the EU Commission confirmed.

“We received notification from France this week,” a spokesperson said at briefing in the European Commission when asked if France indicated an extension of controls for six months beyond the current expiry date of April 30.

France took a measure reintroducing control along Schengen area borders after the terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015.

The security border control has been renewed every six months since then as France, while the society is plagued by terrorist attacks since then.

#France is to extend border controls until at least end of October because of heightened terror threats. That would be 3 years that the #Schengen agreement is virtually not enforced. https://t.co/1Ui22zp1SV — Olivier Guitta (@OlivierGuitta) April 4, 2018

Today the European Commission denied any reception of the notice from Austrian government on extension of border control, however very few doubt it will come, as announced in Austrian newspapers. However Austria also plans to use its upcoming presidency of the European Union to switch from resettling refugees within the EU to prevention of further flow of illegal migrants into EU, – Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in March.

Schengen is obsolete? Border control is back in EU. https://t.co/5iw26hEDo6 via @EC_AVService — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) April 4, 2018