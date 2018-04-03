Circus elephant killed in Spain

One elephant died and two others were injured when a circus truck carrying five of the animals crashed in southeastern Spain, official sources confirmed.

Sad news! Elephant dies from accident in circus lorry, two more elephants were injured. The accident occurred on a highway in Spain on Monday. https://t.co/rzHCQN6h5b — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) April 3, 2018

Video footage showed emergency services using a crane to winch one of the animals from the road in Pozo Canada, in the province of Albacete, as others wandered loose.

A CIRCUS ELEPHANT DIES & 2 INJURED IN ACCIDENT IN #SPAIN. A horrible accident forced to cut traffic on A-30, on its way through the town of Pozo Cañada Albacete. A truck carrying 5 elephants from a circus turned over & the animals were left loose in the road. #EndCircuses 🚫🐘 pic.twitter.com/Z0ZMNJGJcd — World Animal News (@WorldAnimalNews) April 3, 2018

Civil Guard police tweeted a photo of a uniformed official standing in front of two of the roving animals, and wrote:

“Our Albacete traffic comrades today, attending to some elephants who were victims of an accident in Pozo Canada (unfortunately one of the pachyderms died).”

Según las investigaciones preliminares, el accidente del camión cargado de elefantes se ha producido al adelantar éste a un vehículo de transporte especial y al incorporarse en el carril derecho se ha producido el vuelco. Atestados de la ATGC de Albacete investiga el accidente. pic.twitter.com/Np0jbX0qQl — Gregorio Serrano (@Gserrano_DGT) April 2, 2018

The head of the government’s traffic department, Gregorio Serrano, said on Twitter that early indications suggested the truck had overturned as it tried to overtake another vehicle.