Circus elephant killed in Spain

Posted on April 3, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Wildfare, Wildlife // 0 Comments

One elephant died and two others were injured when a circus truck carrying five of the animals crashed in southeastern Spain, official sources confirmed.

Video footage showed emergency services using a crane to winch one of the animals from the road in Pozo Canada, in the province of Albacete, as others wandered loose.

Civil Guard police tweeted a photo of a uniformed official standing in front of two of the roving animals, and wrote:

“Our Albacete traffic comrades today, attending to some elephants who were victims of an accident in Pozo Canada (unfortunately one of the pachyderms died).”

The head of the government’s traffic department, Gregorio Serrano, said on Twitter that early indications suggested the truck had overturned as it tried to overtake another vehicle.

