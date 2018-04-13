Merkel rejects military action against Assad

Chancellor Angela Merkel revealed Germany’s position on Syria crisis, explaining that Germany stood ready to assist its allies, but militarily.

Twice during a press conference on Thursday (12/04/2018) Merkel said that Germany’s military “will not participate in possible military actions” in Syria, but she underlined that Berlin supported the need to “send a clear signal that the use of chemical weapons” is unacceptable.

“Just doing nothing at all is also difficult,” the chancellor said, adding that if the US, the UK and France were to take military action, Germany would seek an assistance in nonmilitary actions.

Non-governmental organizations, including White Helmets, claim that chemical weapons were used in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, on April 7. According to the statement uploaded to the organization’s website on April 8, chlorine bombs were dropped on the city to kill dozens and poison other local civilians who had to be brought to hospital.