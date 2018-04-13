News Ticker

Syria rejects OPCW-UN report as “not neutral”

Posted on April 13, 2018

Toxic agents, used during the military conflict in Syria, have been illegally brought into the country from Libya with the assistance of the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United States, Turkey and France, Syria’s UN envoy Bashar al-Jaafari  said.

H.E. Bashar al-Jaafari rejected the conclusions of the report of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism on Khan Sheikhoun incident because it was  “not neutral and not professional”, the diplomat insisted it was  built “false charges” against Syria on the process of “fabricating evidence” and “manipulating information”.

“The terrorists have acquired chemical substances from Libya a long time ago from the Libyan stock. This operation was facilitated by the Turkish intelligence, Saudi intelligence and the American and French intelligence services. They smuggled chemicals from Libya to Istanbul on board of civilian airlines and the guy who was in charge of transporting these substances was a guy named Haitham al-Qassar,” Bashar Ja’afari told reporters.

The Syrian diplomat underlined that the Syrian government requests justifications.

“So it’s time to digest and metabolize what we are saying,” he added.

 

