Syria rejects OPCW-UN report as “not neutral”

Toxic agents, used during the military conflict in Syria, have been illegally brought into the country from Libya with the assistance of the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United States, Turkey and France, Syria’s UN envoy Bashar al-Jaafari said.

H.E. Bashar al-Jaafari rejected the conclusions of the report of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism on Khan Sheikhoun incident because it was “not neutral and not professional”, the diplomat insisted it was built “false charges” against Syria on the process of “fabricating evidence” and “manipulating information”.

“The terrorists have acquired chemical substances from Libya a long time ago from the Libyan stock. This operation was facilitated by the Turkish intelligence, Saudi intelligence and the American and French intelligence services. They smuggled chemicals from Libya to Istanbul on board of civilian airlines and the guy who was in charge of transporting these substances was a guy named Haitham al-Qassar,” Bashar Ja’afari told reporters.

The Syrian diplomat underlined that the Syrian government requests justifications.

“So it’s time to digest and metabolize what we are saying,” he added.

UN chief @AntonioGuterres called the ambassadors of the five permanent Security Council members to reiterate his “deep concern about the risks of the current impasse” on the issue of chemical weapons use in Syria. https://t.co/b0vMT0gDgj — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 13, 2018