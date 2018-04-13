News Ticker

Trump and May vow to deter Assad

Posted on April 13, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump have agreed to continue working on a coordinated response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Douma, they woved  it would not “go unchallenged.”

The UK and US leaders discussed Syria in a phone call on Thurthday (12/04/2018) , a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement. The two have once again pointed the finger at the Syrian government, accusing it of “a pattern of dangerous behavior in relation to the use of chemical weapons.”

Hinting that a retaliation is imminent, May and Trump agreed that it was “vital” that what they claim was a chlorine attack on civilians on April 7 “did not go unchallenged.” A concerted response by the allies would serve “to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime,” the statement issued by the prime minister’s office reads.

The Washington and the London would continue exploring the options with regards to Syria while “working closely together” it added.

The call took place shortly after an emergency meeting of the British government, where ministers concluded that it was “highly likely” that the Syrian government is responsible for the deadly attack, according to Syrian opposition, and associated media.

 

About Europe correspondent
journalist

